Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PXD opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

