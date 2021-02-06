Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,926,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

