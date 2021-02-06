Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $86.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

