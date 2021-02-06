Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

PINWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

