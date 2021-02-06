Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 402,000 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$24.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

