Phantomx Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,465.74 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 453.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Phantomx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 175.5% higher against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $61,465.74 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00290629 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038959 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003223 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $931.23 or 0.02310218 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

