Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.28. Petrus Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 64,198 shares traded.

PRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 target price on shares of Petrus Resources and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

