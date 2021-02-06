Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $246.94

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $246.94 and traded as low as $210.40. Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 28,179 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £65.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Mace bought 9,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77). Also, insider Deborah Rees bought 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £9,989.82 ($13,051.76). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,129.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.