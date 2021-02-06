Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

