Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

