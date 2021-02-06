Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,082.99 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,020.33 and a 200 day moving average of $928.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

