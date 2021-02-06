Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 800 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $94.03.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

