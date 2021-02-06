Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,538 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $23.36 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

