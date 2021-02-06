Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 652 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.84 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

