PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PEP stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

