PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $81,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,488,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

