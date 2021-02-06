Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $259.37 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -960.63 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $2,121,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,912 shares of company stock worth $12,269,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

