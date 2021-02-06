PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post $158.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.60 million to $159.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of -$506.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $639.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $659.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $624.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

NYSE PMT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 1,549,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,859.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3,049.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

