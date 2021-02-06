Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PENN stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $56,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $17,530,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,483,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

