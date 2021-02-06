Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

