Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $128.91 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.