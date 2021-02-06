Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Peninsula Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

PENMF stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.15.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

