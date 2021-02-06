Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Peninsula Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PENMF stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.15. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

