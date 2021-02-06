Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPL. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.81.

PPL stock opened at C$35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4257104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

