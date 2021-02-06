Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $157.83 and last traded at $157.53. Approximately 11,305,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,476,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.17.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,459,000 after acquiring an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

