Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTON. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $148.30 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

