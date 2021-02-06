Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.55.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $148.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.