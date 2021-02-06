Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $349.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,195. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.