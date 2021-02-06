Patten Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 142,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 157,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

