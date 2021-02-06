Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

