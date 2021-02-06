Patten Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 53.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 561,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 38.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

