Patten Group Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 126.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $502.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $522.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

