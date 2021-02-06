Patten Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

