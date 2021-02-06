Patten Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

