Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,258.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,044.39. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $535.00 and a 1-year high of $1,258.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

