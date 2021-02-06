Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976,772 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,559 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,779,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,341 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PE opened at $16.93 on Friday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

