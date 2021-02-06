Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH stock opened at $279.47 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $979,339.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

