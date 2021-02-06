Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PH traded up $10.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.47. 1,529,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,902. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Insiders have sold a total of 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

