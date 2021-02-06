Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -545.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $915,375.00. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,632. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

