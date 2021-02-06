Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

