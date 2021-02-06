Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $726.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $724.92 and a 200-day moving average of $643.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

