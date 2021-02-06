Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $370.70 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $372.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.30 and its 200 day moving average is $325.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

