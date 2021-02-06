Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 9,220 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

