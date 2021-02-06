Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Up 35.6%

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s stock price rose 35.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 692,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 162,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Panbela Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

