Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $14,202,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at $9,431,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 124,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $7,534,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,070,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,700 shares of company stock worth $10,060,531. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $104.35 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

