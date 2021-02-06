Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $425.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $385.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.56.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $379.85 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $390.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,656 shares of company stock worth $67,693,142. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

