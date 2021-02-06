Palladium Partners LLC Has $571,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 148,970 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 126,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 107,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $90.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $91.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.