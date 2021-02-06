PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

MPGPF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

