PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.82. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. FMR LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.74. 874,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,306. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

