Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $71.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,360 shares of company stock worth $4,205,802. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,869. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

